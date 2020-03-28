Kriti Kharbanda calls boyfriend Pulkit Samrat a 'baby', says 'too early' for marriage

Kriti Kharbanda & Pulkit Samrat were rumored to be dating each other for a long time but the speculations were put to permanent rest only when Kriti herself confessed of them dating. It is to be noted that not just did Kriti open up herself about her relationship with Pulkit but also added that she wanted her parents to know about her dating someone first before letting the world know about it.

And now they make public appearances quite often together are spotted together for outings and dates. When Kriti was recently asked by the media about how she plans to take it to the next step and whether marriage is on the cards or not, she said to the media and we quote,

“We are taking each day as it comes. He is not ready for marriage and neither am I. It is gonna take a few years before we decide to get married. He is a bachcha as of now and we’re putting any marriage plans on a back burner.”

