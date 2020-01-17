kriti-is-charismatic,-cute-and-hot:-pulkit-samrat-gushes-over-his-lady-love

Pulkit Samrat, Kriti KharbandaInstagram

If one has to seek the answer to what a film can do, they should probably ask Bollywood’s recently discovered couple Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda! The two surely know that love finds it ways, even on a film set.

Kriti and Pulkit have been the talk of the town ever since they were cast opposite each other in the 2018 film ‘Veerey Ki Wedding’. While the two kept themselves engaged in acting their parts, the film turned out to be the cupid for them. After that, they went on to share the screen together in last year’s comic release ‘Pagalpanti’.

Great work partners

After working together in two films, Pulkit is assured that they both are great work partners.

“Kriti is a thorough professional and working with her is such a great learning experience. She is a director and producer’s favourite because of her spontaneity. As her co-star, I feel it becomes very interesting and fun to work and giving an okay shot in one take,” Pulkit was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times.

Moreover, not only did the 36-year-old laud Kriti for being a great work partner, he showered heaps of praises on his lady love and even likened her to veteran actor Juhi Chawla. “Kriti is very charismatic, bubbly, and has great comic timing like Juhi Chawla. She looks stunning, she is cute, she is hot, she is the girl next door and she is one of those touch-me-not girls,” he said.

We have a lot to achieve at the professional front, says Pulkit

Kriti made her Bollywood debut opposite Emraan Hashmi in ‘Raaz Reboot’ and was loved by the audience. Pulkit too believes that she is going the right way and is carving her path in the industry.

“We have a lot to achieve at the professional front and whenever is the right time, we’ll take the leap. Right now, our focus is work. Marriage will happen when it has to happen,” Pulkit said.

Summing it all up, it won’t be wrong to say that the two are quite comfortable in each other’s company and eagerly look forward to projects including them both.

How it started

Late last year, there were rumours of the two seeing each other all over the internet which were later confirmed by Pulkit himself. In an interview, the actor had said, “If I have to start a rumour about me seeing someone, it will be with Kirti, and it’s not a rumour,”

He even said that Kriti helped him get over his past and his bitter separation from ex-wife Shweta Rohira, rakhi-sister of Salman Khan. “I have the support of such a nice soul, who got me back from the pit and keeps me grounded. I would never shy away from accepting it,” he said.

Kriti too said that she found solace in Pulkit’s arms as could relate to his past which helped them develop mutual admiration for each other. “I also had my share of nonsense and bad phase in the past and Pulkit was the one who held me and said everything will be okay. I just reciprocated the favour,” she said.

Completing their hat trick after ‘Veerey Di Wedding’ and ‘Pagalpanti’, the on and off screens partners are again to be seen in Bejoy Nambiar’s ‘Taish’.