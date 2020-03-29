kristin-cavallari-criticized-for-not-self-isolating-after-she-posts-hot-beach-pic!

Kristin Cavallari took to social media to share a pic of her at the beach and while she just wanted to show off her great bikini body, she actually got a lot of criticism from her followers! The reason why people were so upset was that she was outside amid the Coronavirus, COVID-19 pandemic despite the self-quarantine executive order!

Seeing the post, people started quickly wondering whether or not she was following the shelter in place guidelines or choosing to ignore them.

As far as the public knows, Kristin has indeed been in self-isolation with a few of her pals!

However, it appears that she and the inner circle still go out to have fun since the star just shared a hot beach pic with her best friend and co-star on Very Cavallari, Justin Anderson!

Kristin was wearing a black bathing suit and flashing her toned behind while looking at the ocean while James was doing a peace sign for the camera.

It seems like a great place to be isolated at but some fans thought they were not social distancing!

‘Why aren’t you self-isolating? This is irresponsible,’ one follower commented.

As it turns out, they were on a vacation when the quarantine order was put in place.

Justin took to his own platform to explain the situation in detail, shutting down the critics: ‘by the way, just to avoid the exhausting comments… we’re on a beach stuck, we’re social distancing, this is an outside gym with ZERO human interaction, so calm your tand realize we are doing the best we can. keep it sweet ♥️.’

This is not the first time he addressed the situation, however.

Earlier this month, alongside another vacation pic, he wrote: ‘being stuck on an empty island and forced to quarantine could be worse. thankful for my wolf pack during these scary times. this is where we are, this is us staying positive. we couldn’t be social here if we tried ✌🏼 i am afraid of what we will go home to when they let us back into the states 😢 hope you’re all staying safe where ever you happen to be ♥️.’



Post Views:

0





