kristen-bell-takes-a-step-to-create-awareness-about-coronavirus-pandemic-among-kids-and-families:-hosts-a-pandemic-special-on-nickelodeon!-read-for-more-details.

Kristen Bell has decided to host a Nickelodeon special show which has a “kid’s-eye view” of the coronavirus pandemic. The channel told that this is telecasted to address various kids’ concerns and to help families to overcome the crisis.

The program aired on Monday at 7 p.m. EDT which continued for one hour. Kristen Bell and her guests used the video mode to connect to each other and practised the social distancing.

The children and their parents shared how they all are trying to cope up with such crisis. On the other hand, Dr. Nadine Burke Harris who is California’s surgeon general and Dr. Vivek H. Murthy who is the former U.S. surgeon general gives advice on how to stay healthy and fit.

Bell said related to the Nick Special that, ‘I feel like right now, kids’ questions and worries might be getting overlooked. I wanted kids to feel empowered to ask questions, and create a place where they are heard.’

You’ve got questions, we’ve got answers. Join Kristen Bell & special guests for the #KidsTogether Town Hall on all things Coronavirus this Monday at 7p/6c pic.twitter.com/Pw9miJ6FaR — Nickelodeon (@Nickelodeon) March 27, 2020

She further added, ‘I hope people see that kids’ worries are just as important as every adults’ and I hope people encourage their kids to ask vulnerable questions, and take their ideas of how to help seriously. Some of these kids are getting some amazing work done helping people in their community!’

Various other actors like Kenan Thompson, Charli D’Amelio, Josh Gad, Kel Mitchell, Russell and Ciara Wilson make their appearances on the program. Some other celebrities shared their home videos. The new coronavirus cases sometimes show mild symptoms that take 2- 3 weeks to clear up.

The Nickelodeon special is a part of #KidsTogether initiative that was launched this month only and helps people stay healthy and active. One of the show called ‘SpongeBob SquarePants’ is also demonstrating hand washing and social distancing in their videos.