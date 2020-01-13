kristen-bell-shares-passionate-and-powerful-speech-on-being-a-woman-at-critics’-choice-awards

In a move we can all get behind, Kristen Bell used her time on the Critics’ Choice Awards stage on Sunday night to share a passionate and powerful speech about being a woman.

Accepting the esteemed #SeeHer award at the Barker Hanger, The Good Place star was handed the gong by her co-star Ted Danson, before mother-of-two Kristen shared a meaningful message.

‘Sometimes I do get asked, “What does it mean to be a woman today?” And I respond always by asking them to repeat the question so I can buy more time, because it’s a really, really hard question,’ she said. ‘My immediate reaction is always to answer with words like strong and brave and powerful.’

Kristen added: ‘But if I’m being honest, to me, being a woman isn’t about being strong or being brave or being powerful. It isn’t about being anything specific. It is just about giving yourself permission to be the things you already are.

‘Which seems very easy, but it is not, because women have been conditioned to fit into boxes. Usually tiny, pretty sparkly boxes, with bows on them generally.’

She continued of the complexity of roles afford to her: ‘The idea of womanhood is someone who sheds the perfect little box and owns their complexity and I’ve been really lucky to be able to play some really complex women.

‘Nobody is just one thing. We are all all of the things. So thank you for this, the reminder to see her and see myself in total, the brave parts, and the cowardly parts and even the parts that cry at sloths.’

Oh yes, how can we forget that golden time Kristen’s partner Dax surprised her with a sloth for her birthday and she burst into tears.

Kristen was the well-deserving recipient of the (yes, it’s actually formally hashtagged) #SeeHer award, which ‘recognizes a woman who embodies the values set forth by the SeeHer movement, to push boundaries on changing stereotypes and acknowledge the importance of authentic portrayals of women across the entertainment landscape’.

Quite the plaudit.

The moment wasn’t lost on the Veronica Mars star, who said ahead of the event of Ted presenting the award to her: ‘He’s one of my best friends, it couldn’t mean more to me that he’s showing up.

‘I think that the award is a very cool acknowledgment.’

Kristen’s important speech follows on from Michelle Williams’ at least week’s Golden Globes, in which she spoke of the importance of a woman’s right to choose.

The 39-year-old was named best actress in a mini-series or television film for her role as Gwen Verdon in Fosse/Verdon, beating Unbelievable’s Merritt Wever and Kaitlyn Dever, The Act’s Joey King and Catherine The Great’s Helen Mirren. And while accepting her award, Michelle – who is expecting her first baby with fiancé Thomas Kail – used her speech to speak about something close to her heart.

Michelle said: ‘I’ve tried my very best to live a life of my own making, and not just a series of events that happened to me. But one that I could stand back and look at and recognise my handwriting all over. Sometimes messy and scrawling, sometimes careful and precise. But one that I had carved with my own hand.

‘And I wouldn’t have been able to do this without employing a woman’s right to choose.’

The actress continued: ‘To choose when to have my children and with whom, when I felt supported and able to balance our lives as all mothers know that the scales must and will tip towards our children.

‘Now I know my choices might look different than yours, but thank God or whoever you pray to that we live in a country founded on the principles that I am free to live by my faith and you are free to live by yours.’





