kristen-bell-says-quarantining-with-dax-shepard-isn’t-easy

Even when you’re one of America’s favorite funny couples, quarantining isn’t all laughs. According to Entertainment Tonight, Kristen Bell and her husband, Dax Shepard, aren’t exactly getting along now that they’re being forced into close quarters 24 hours a day. They explained the situation in an Instagram Live interview with Katie Couric, saying that things are fine with the kids, but as a couple, they’re “at each other’s throats.”

“We’re getting along good with the kids and we’re getting along good with adults we’re friends with. This has been stressful for momma and dada,” Shepard said.

“We’ve been at each other’s throats real bad, real bad,” Bell added, saying that the interview was “as physically close as we’ve been in a couple of days ’cause we’ve just found each other revolting.”

“America’s sweetheart has some character defects,” Shepard said. He actually stepped away from the interview after saying that, prompting Couric to suggest that they somehow find a way to get some alone time.

“He’s too big, Katie. He’s too loud and too big. He’s everywhere,” Bell said.

Couric and Bell moved to another topic: the kids. Bell said that the special that she’s hosting (remotely), #KidsTogether: The Nickelodeon Town Hall, is an effort to let kids know what’s going on and offer a break from the monotony of days at home. Even with technology helping out, Bell says that it’s important to keep kids informed and have them connect with their friends and family.

“Kids are worried about missing their summer camps, they’re missing their birthdays. My daughter’s birthday was on Friday. It was a bummer,” Bell said. “We did a big Zoom class party and had all the parents on FaceTime, but it wasn’t really the same.”

Bell noted that she’s been very open with her kids, Delta, 5, and Lincoln, 7, and keeping them abreast of what’s happening, even though there’s so much uncertainty still.

“As a parent you can see when their eyes are asking questions and their mouths don’t know how to say it. So we’ve been very open about telling them what the disease is,” Bell said. “We’ve tried to give them an opportunity to ask questions, but it hasn’t really happened. It’s kind of strange.”