🔥Kristen Bell And Dax Shepard Admitting They Aren’t Getting Along In Social Isolation Is Absolutely Refreshing🔥

I think it can be said with little argument that Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard are one of the most adorable couples in Hollywood. They look great together, they’re always funny, it seems like they might actually have a perfect life. And yet, it appears that the close proximity brought about by self-isolation due to the coronavirus pandemic is getting to even them. The pair recently spoke with Katie Couric, and admitted that they are totally getting on each others nerves right now. Somehow, this just makes them more perfect.

Maybe there are some families that are really enjoying spending every waking moment together, but after two weeks, it’s much more likely that we’re all starting to get on the last nerve of the people that we loved a few days ago. In an online interview with Katie Couric ahead of Kristen Bell’s Nickelodeon special where she will host experts as they attempt to explain the coronavirus situation to kids, she and Dax Shepard admit that they aren’t getting along quite as well as maybe they used to. Check out the interview below.

Hopefully, you really like the people that you’re stuck with during this period of self-isolation, but even if you do, you probably don’t usually spend every minute with them. We could all use a break now and then, and usually, that’s not too difficult. Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard probably spend a decent amount of time apart as they’re each working on various film and television projects, but now they’re stuck together, and they’re sorta done with the whole thing.

The smiles never leave their faces of course, they’re having some fun with the situation, and they clearly still love each other, but you can also tell there’s some real honesty there. It’s easy to start to feel like you’re doing something wrong if you’re not always happy to be around your family, but Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard show that it happens to all of us. As funny as Kristen Bell is, you can tell she’s not mincing words when she tells Katie Couric…

We’ve been at each others’ throats, real bad, real bad, over the last couple, oh yeah. This is as physically close as we’ve been in a couple days. ‘Cause we’ve just found each other revolting.

This probably sounds like a lot of families right now. Work might be stressful enough, but to now be doing it from home, with somebody else also working from home next to you all the time, or to be dealing with the stress that comes from not working at all, it can all add up.

Hopefully, we can all learn from Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard. It’s ok if you’re family drives you crazy, just try not to lose your sense of humor about the whole thing. Eventually this will all be over and then we can all take separate vacations.