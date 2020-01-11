kris-boyson-hits-back-at-trolls’-claims-his-six-pack-is-‘photoshopped’-with-topless-video

Katie Price’s on/off boyfriend, Kris Boyson, has hit back at trolls who claimed he enhances his six pack in photos with a topless video showing his abs.

Kris, who works as a personal trainer, shared a photo and video of his shredded torso on Instagram, telling the haters: ‘NO FILTER, NO BULLST – To all the haters saying I photoshop my images.

‘Can’t photoshop a video so swipe left bhes.’

Kris, 30, has been on and off with Katie since the pair started dating around May 2018, with the fitness trainer making regular appearances on her reality show, My Crazy Life.

It should come as no surprise to the trolls that Kris’s six-pack is all real, given that he runs KB Weight Loss, a health and fitness plan which people can do in their own homes.

He also regularly shares photos of his physique on Instagram, which can only mean the trolls are probably a little jealous.

Kris alluded to a difficult year in 2019 with his New Year’s post, writing: ‘Hood up, Cap on…and leave 2019 behind!

‘This year has been one of the most testing years of my life… Mixed emotions, I don’t think I need to go through everything that’s happened but I do need to realise that not everyone is the same and not everyone will take your kindness for a weakness.

‘Time to stop looking after others and look after myself. Stick to being a loyal Gentleman and let’s smash 2020… Big things in the pipeline baby! Thank you all for your support and Love you all.’

Kris and Katie had been through a couple of splits after she reportedly cheated on him with another toyboy she had met while on holiday, and she apologised for her behaviour on her reality show.

It doesn’t look like Kris is taking any flak from anyone in 2020 though – judging by his perfect clapbak to the trolls.





