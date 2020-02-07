Krewson vetoes bill saying McKee NorthSide project has made “satisfactory progress”

The Tucker Boulevard entrance to St. Louis City Hall.

Amanda St. Amand

ST. LOUIS — Mayor Lyda Krewson wants a rewrite of a city report that listed developer Paul McKee’s massive north St. Louis redevelopment plan as among those “making satisfactory progress.””She does not believe that accurately reflects the circumstances,” the mayor’s chief of staff, Steve Conway, said Thursday. “She just wants it accurately portrayed.”Conway was explaining why Krewson vetoed a measure passed last month by the Board of Aldermen that reported on 21 projects which over the years had gotten tax-increment financing, or TIF, incentives from the city.Krewson’s administration in 2018 sought to cancel the city’s 2009 development agreement with NorthSide, citing a lack of progress and the developer’s use of a now-lapsed state tax credit program.The city move sparked lawsuits pitting McKee’s largest creditor — a Washington, Missouri bank — against the city.Asked if the administration was concerned that approval of a “satisfactory” designation could be cited in the litigation, Conway responded: “That would probably be something we would think about.”Conway said the mayor also disagrees with the bill’s “satisfactory progress” designation for a long-delayed rehab of the Railway Exchange building downtown into office space and hundreds of apartments. As for NorthSide, the city in 2009 approved several hundred million dollars of potential TIF aid for McKee’s NorthSide project that envisioned $8 billion of new housing, retail, offices and other developments in a 1,500-acre swath of the city.So far, McKee’s projects in the area have been limited to a $20 million grocery and gas station on North Tucker Boulevard completed last year.The $112 million Railway Exchange project was approved for a $27.8 million TIF in 2010.State law requires cities’ governing boards or their designees to produce an annual report on the progress of TIF-aided projects.The bill’s sponsor, Alderman Joe Roddy, D-17th Ward, said the data in the report had been prepared by the city’s chief development arm, St. Louis Development Corp. Conway, when asked what phrase would be used in a rewritten version, said that would be up to the development agency.

State government is a big, sprawling operation that spends your Missouri tax dollars. Stay up to date on what’s happening in Jefferson City by subscribing.

St. Louis Post-Dispatch Our daily political newsletter featuring local and national updates and analysis.

Rush Limbaugh, 69, told his radio audience Monday that he was diagnosed with an advanced stage of lung cancer.

The City Council decided Monday to research how other municipalities are dealing with potentially dangerous dogs and may draft an ordinance to regulate their presence in the city following a couple of incidents involving pit bulls in recent days.

Still, it’s unclear if there are fewer of the swine.

While in Florida, Gov. Mike Parson did some fundraising, according to the treasurer of his political action committee

Councilman Tim Fitch asks whether Bi-State did its due diligence in checking out USA Today reports.

“So is this transcript going to be kept confidential?” an attorney for a former attorney general’s office staffer asked.

“By allowing campaign-paid consultants to interact and advise AGO staff, former Attorney General Hawley potentially used state resources for political purposes,” the audit says.

The state constitution currently allows casinos only along the Mississippi and Missouri rivers. The proposed constitutional amendment would add the Osage River downstream from the point where the Bagnell Dam forms the Lake of the Ozarks to where it joins with the Missouri River a little east of Jefferson City.

One estimates that the state will save $100 million in costs annually by drawing in more federal dollars.

The Tucker Boulevard entrance to St. Louis City Hall.