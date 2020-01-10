kourtney-kardashian’s-daughter-penelope,-7,-has-a-$1,500-gucci-coat-and-we’re-not-jealous-honestly

If there’s one thing Kourtney Kardashian excels at, it’s dressing her kids with sartorial panache.

And by her kids, we mean Penelope. Penelope has a better wardrobe than we ever will.

The seven-year-old induced some serious fashion envy when she rocked her latest purchase – a $1,582 (£1,150) Gucci trench coat.

Meanwhile, we’ve just extended our overdraft.

Her aunt, Khloe proudly shared a clip of the youngster posing in her outerwear on her Instagram Stories during a family day out.

Penelope’s no stranger to a designer brand and has previously been spotted rocking Gucci loafers in gold, pink and black, a pink Gucci coat as well as a Louis Vuitton purse and a Dolce & Gabbana dress.

Hardly surprising, considering her mum’s a reality star and dad Scott Disick has a house flipping business.

Penelope’s had a pretty swag 2020 so far, what with Kourtney treating the family to the best Christmas present of all time – A PUPPY.

And it’s not just Kourtney spoiling the youngster – Scott’s at it too.

The estate mogul splashed out $20,000 on revamping Penelope’s bedroom back in September.

‘The look on P’s face when she saw that all-pink room was, honestly, priceless,’ he reflected. ‘And, like those are the things that I really, really do enjoy in life now.’

Well articulated, Scott.

He previously built a playhouse for his three kids – nine-year-old Mason, Penelope and four-year-old Reign – that was pretty pricey, with one architect estimating it could have cost up to £120,000.

Anyone else feeling a bit poor right now?





Got a showbiz story? If you’ve got a celebrity story, video or pictures get in touch with the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us celebtips@metro.co.uk, calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our Submit Stuff page – we’d love to hear from you.

MORE: Simon Cowell’s son Eric takes his dogs for a walk on the beach as they give us further holiday envy

MORE: Will Smith gives shout out to The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air and wife Jada as he raps life story





