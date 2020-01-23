kourtney-kardashian-‘wishes’-she-was-pregnant-again-after-fan-speculates-about-baby-bump

Kourtney Kardashian apparently isn’t done with having kids as the reality star admits she ‘wishes’ she was pregnant.

In her latest Instagram snap, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star poses in the mirror in her walk-in wardrobe while wearing a striking orange leotard.

But while we were distracted by how amazing Kourt looks, one fan wondered if the TV star was pregnant and, naturally, asked her about it.

Frankly, we’re not quite sure where they’re seeing this baby bump but, OK.

With full transparency, Kourtney, 40, responded: ‘No I wish,’ alongside a pregnancy emoji.

At least she’s honest.

Kourtney is already mother to three children – Mason, 10, Penelope, seven, and Reign, five – whom she shares with former boyfriend Scott Disick.

So basically, she could be giving her younger sister Kim Kardashian a run for her money. The KKW Beauty founder shares four kids – North, six, Saint, four, Chicago, one, and eight-month-old Psalm – with husband Kanye West.

In a 2018 episode of KUWTK, Kourtney revealed she was freezing her eggs in case she wanted to have more kids after turning 40 (which she did in April 2019).

Explaining her decision, the Poosh founder said: ‘I just feel like this is for safety. I hope that going through all of this is worth it.

‘I don’t want to put my body through something like this again. The emotions of it all are just a lot.’

Detailing the process of injecting hormones, Kourt continued: ‘I’ve been so up and down emotional because I’ve been doing the shots for the egg freezing.

‘It’s like crazy. I feel like I want to jump out of my skin. I’m so crazy, I can’t take it.’

During another KUWTK episode, Kim claimed Scott told her he wanted to have ‘just one more’ child with his ex.

However, he was forced to deny the claims and explained to Kourt that his words had been twisted, stating: ‘I would not go and call up your family and say I want to knock you up.’

Kourtney is currently believed to be single although she was recently rumoured to have reconciled with ex-boyfriend Younes Bendjima after they were seen spending time together.





