Kourtney Kardashian Shares Bible Verse From 2 Chronicles In Response To Coronavirus — Does She Think God Is Punishing The World For Sin?

Kourtney Kardashian has sparked discussion and even debate after sharing a Bible passage from 2 Chronicles chapter 7 where she refers to God sending an epidemic on his people as a response to sin and their evil actions. Some have questioned if Kourtney is suggesting God sent the Coronavirus to kill people due to their sins. Kourtney didn’t highlight the passage and write the words “Pay Attention Children” on the passage as it was a repost from the Instagram account Young Thug, who is on the social media platform as ThuggerThugger1. Even though Young Thug originally shared the passage (it’s unclear if the handwriting is his or if he found it from someone else) Kourtney Kardashian is under fire for sharing it in her Instagram stories.

The passage has people upset as it refers to God punishing people for sin by sending epidemics, locusts, and drought.

The Bible verse states the following.

“Whenever I hold back the rain or send locusts to eat up the crops or send an epidemic on my people if they pray to me and repent and turn away from the evil they have been doing, then I will hear them in heaven, forgive their sins, and make their land prosperous again.”

You may see the post that Kourtney Kardashian shared in her Instagram stories below.

People have been looking to alternative meanings for the Coronavirus pandemic. Some people noticed that author Dean Koontz seemed to predict the Coronavirus in his 1981 novel The Eyes Of Darkenss where he spoke about the Wuhan 400 virus that started in Wuhan, China.

Additionally, Kourtney shared an excerpt from Syliva Browne’s book End of Days: Predictions and Prophecies about the End of the World with her sisters and Kim shared it on her official Instagram account. The passage states the following.

“In around 2020 a severe pneumonia-like illness will spread throughout the globe, attacking the lungs and the bronchial tubes and resisting all known treatments. Almost more baffling than the illness itself will be the fact that it will suddenly vanish as quickly as it arrived, attack again ten years later, and then disappear completely.”

What do you think about Kourtney Kardashian’s post? Do you think that she was suggesting that the Coronavirus pandemic is a punishment from God?



