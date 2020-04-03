kourtney-kardashian-reminds-fans-that-raising-children-is-a-job-too

Kourtney Kardashian isn’t here for anyone who would ever call her work ethic into question – especially when she’s undertaking one of the hardest jobs of all: motherhood.

During a recent episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Kourt’s tendency to focus more on being a mom came under fire once more in a big way. An argument with sister Kim Kardashian West ended up coming to blows, all over a series of accusations over what she deems important and worth fighting for in her career.

Kourt took to social media to let fans know both that she wouldn’t be live-tweeting the show as she normally would that night as well as to defend herself against fans who found it necessary to attack the reality star over the career choices she’s made as well as her decision to focus on her children as well as her lifestyle brand Poosh going forward.

“I won’t be live tweeting #KUWTK tonight, as I’m spending time with my kids while they are on spring break,” the Kardashian wrote.

“I realize that a lot of the conversation right now surrounds my work ethic, and I feel like I need to just make one thing clear: raising children is a job as well,” she continued. “In fact, it’s the hardest and most rewarding job that I have ever had. I’ve decided to put my focus on my kids and my lifestyle brand, Poosh, which is all about finding YOUR healthy balance for living your best life.”

Kourt signed off with “I don’t judge anyone who chooses a different route, and I hope that everyone can appreciate my choices as well.”

This is an issue that’s been brewing for some time on KUWTK, and as of the show’s season 18 premiere, Kourtney and Kim got into a violent altercation after Kim accused Kourtney of not having a strong work ethic. Kim admitted on a recent episode of The Tonight Show: At Home Edition that the pair ended up needing o take a break from filming the show for a week after the fight popped off.

Kourtney began questioning her role on the show in a big way at its conclusion as a result.

“I don’t understand why there’s all this judgment about the way we each want to live our lives,” she said. “We should be accepted for what we each want to do. It’s not a positive environment for me to want to be in every day when I feel like they’re so critical of me,” she said. “Every day I’m coming in, I’m like, ‘Why am I choosing to be in this environment?’ And I think I just reached my point of not being able to tolerate it anymore.”