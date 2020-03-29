kourtney-kardashian-puts-on-cheeky-display-in-throwback-bathing-suit-photos



Source: Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian is heating up Instagram during the Coronavirus pandemic as she recently put on a cheeky display with a throwback bathing suit photo. Like her sisters, the Kardashians and Jenners seem to be bored staying home and have been thinking about better days when they were able to travel the world and hit the beaches in various exotic locations. Kourtney took a trip down memory lane and went back to her French vacation where she and her children visited Corsica. Kourtney wore a rust-colored, two-piece bathing suit and looked back, over her shoulder at the camera. Her curves were on full display and fans are loving the picture.

Kourtney captioned the series of photos with the following: Corsica, France summer 2019.

Like many celebrities, Kourtney is experiencing life in an entirely new way as the Coronavirus pandemic has everyone, including celebrities, staying home with their children and even homeschooling their kids!

Kourtney has three children: Mason Disick (10), Penelope Disick (7) and Reign Disick (5). You may see the photo slideshow that Kourtney Kardashian shared online with her 88.6 million Instagram followers below.

Kourtney has made headlines as her oldest son, Mason has been using his time at home to speak out on social media platforms. The 10-year-old went on an Instagram live where he spoke out about his Aunt Kylie Jenner’s relationship with Travis Scott and dished that the two were not together. Kourtney Kardashian responded by deleting her son’s Instagram account, as reported by Nick Markus.

Ashley Mitchell then reported on how rebellious Mason then went on Tik Tok after losing his Instagram account. Kourtney has been sharing plenty of throwback photos on Instagram as she self isolates with her children due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Like many of the Kardashians and Jenners, Kourtney is using her social media platform to raise awareness for those who are suffering due to the pandemic. Kourtney is specifically raising awareness for children who are going hungry due to a lack of food. Many children relied on school meals such as breakfast and lunch to avoid hunger and now, due to the pandemic, these children are increasingly vulnerable.

Many school districts across the nation are trying to implement strategies to help meet hungry children’s needs.

