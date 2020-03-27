kourtney-kardashian-deleted-her-son-mason’s-instagram-account?-but-why-did-she-do-that?-read-to-find-out.

It seems like even celebs have to step into the tough parental roles when needed. Recently one of the Kardashian sisters has prohibited her child from having an Instagram account and we understand they are no different than the ordinary parents!

Kourtney Kardashian Her Deleted Her Son Mason’s Instagram Account!

Recently, Kourtney Kardashian, released that she recently deleted her ten-year-old son’s Instagram account because he is too young for social media at this point.

In an exclusive Instagram live question-answer round, the Kardashian sister confirmed Mason had not asked her permission to set up an account. So she and Scott had made a joint decision about not allowing their son to have an Instagram account as he is still too young for it.

The Tv Star Feels That Mason Is Still Quite Young For Social Media!

Moreover, Kourtney also further revealed that she thinks that Mason being ten and is not really ready for social media. She further says that he might join Instagram when he is thirteen. The TV star also admitted she surely did not want her children exposed to the risk of being bullied online. Kourtney has taken quite a wide decision while protecting her child from all the online negativity.

According to Kourtney Kardashian what worried her about kids is people can be very mean at times, and Mason is just not ready for it. What annoys the Kardashian sister the most is when people she doesn’t know give unsolicited parenting advice. Kourtney Kardashian is no stranger to online backlash and bullying so she definitely does not want the same for her son who is too young to face online backlash or bullying of any kind.