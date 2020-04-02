korean-exhibitors-to-get-government-support-as-march-box-office-hits-record-low

Support measures for exhibitors in Korea were unveiled this week such as seeing them exempted from paying in to the national movie development fund, among the world’s biggest markets suffers cinema closures and all-time box office lows amid the coronavirus crisis.

Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki announced the progresses Wednesday, in accordance with local reports, from February saying the exemption will undoubtedly be retroactively applied, year releases which had a knock-on effect in your community soon after China pulled its Lunar New.

Much like France along with other offshore markets, Korea enforces a tax on ticket sales which switches into a centralized fund. In Korea’s case, the 3% levy has annually averaged about $44M since 2016.

(There were some conflicting reports concerning if the Korean government’s position on the tax is really a deferment or an exemption, however, based on the Yonhap News Agency which reported that response to the measures has been mixed.)

Admissions for March were 1.83M, the lowest ever since KOFIC began compiling box office data in 2004. Box office revenue in March 2020 was down 88% on 2019, at $12.4M. Korea in 2019 was the world’s 5th biggest market with a solid local business. This season so far it really is in 8th place. The other day, Megabox and cgv began shuttering cinemas.

Overall, Korea is off 56% in local currency versus 2019 in the initial 90 days of 2020, in accordance with comScore. A recently available S&P Global Market Intelligence and OPUSData report said that Asia Pacific box office revenues fell 85% year on year in January and February this season.

The Korea Herald reports that the federal government also said it could donate to marketing charges for 20 films that were set release a in the initial quarter, but were delayed because of the coronavirus. It will provide funds to greatly help another 20 titles return back to production and can help out with vocational training for film industry workers who’ve lost their jobs. The newspaper further said shooting on disaster pic Emergency Declaration, starring Parasite’s Song Kang-ho and THE PERSON Standing Next’s Lee Byung-hun, has been postponed, among other titles.