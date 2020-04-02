konosuba-season-3:-the-release-is-around-the-corner.-dig-in-for-the-details

The most awaited season of KonoSuba,i.e, season 3 release, has been recently confirmed by Jun Fukushima and Rie Takahashi, the voice coverer for the main KonoSuba characters Kazuma and Megumin. Well, fans are really excited that they will see the Kazuma, Aqua, Megumin and the Darkness earlier than expected. There were a lot of rumors flying around that the season third of KonoSuba has been canceled out by the creator of light novel creator Natsume Akatsuki. We are very delighted to tell you that the information of cancellation is FALSE.

Data and news related to the third anime season are very less, so it is possible the voice coverer are taking about a KonoSuba: God’s Blessing on this wonderful world! movie or even the OVA 2 episode. There is even a chance that the Bakuen series could be adapted into a brand new transformed anime spinoff. Well, let’s first explore and analyze the data available to us.

The first light novel series was made available in 2013 named Kono Subarashii Sekai ni Shukufuku Wo! After the moment novel was released, its popularity exploded and was loved in both light novel and manga format. A video game has been also made in PlayStation 4. This also shows the humongous popularity it had.

If we believe in what producer had said about the renewal, then, yes, the chance is extremely high that fans might get an opportunity to see season 3. However, the decision is venerable to the response of the movie ‘ Konosuba-God’s Blessing On This Wonderful World !’. If season 3 makes it to the screen then we hope KonoSuba season 3 to come soon in 2020 itself. For those readers who unfortunately don’t know what KonoSuba is or were not able to follow it can watch it on Crunchyroll.