Kodeeswari 20th January 2020 – Will Kousalya be the first person to win 1 crore in Kodeeswari?

Kodeeswari is one of the new shows in Tamil channels where family members are hooked to watch as it’s a women only show where they get a chance to win 1 crore rupees by answering fifteen question. Kodeeswari is hosted by Radhikaa SarathKumar and she has made this show interactive and her fans are loving it. Today on 20th January 2020 Kodeeswari will be entering a new landmark as they may have their first ever crorepati in this show.

Kousalya will be the first person to attempt the one crore question on Kodeeswari and the remarkable thing about Kousalya is she is cannot talk or hear. Kousalya was born deaf and dumb but she has a good iq and general knowledge, hence able to go through all the hardships to reach this level. Kousalya is sad that she cannot hear her son’s voice but credit should be given to her husband who is supporting her in all her endeavours. Radhika Sarathkumar was helping her throughout the program and today audience can see if Kousalya can go on to win a crore in Kodeeswari.