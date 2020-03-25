kobe-bryant’s-wife,-vanessa-bryant,-forced-to-take-rapid-actions-to-protect-daughter-capri-financially-in-the-midst-of-of-the-coronavirus-pandemic

Vanessa Bryant, the widow of Kobe Bryant, is doing everything that she can to speed up the process of including her youngest child, Capri, to the late NBA legend’s estate.

Due to the ongoing Coronavirus crisis, most institutions will shut down for an unknown period of time, and Vanessa allegedly did not want to risk leaving her daughter financially unprotected.

The grieving widow has reportedly already sent the required documents to the Los Angeles County Court. In her motion, she pleaded for the process to be accelerated, because it was uncertain when the courts would be available amid the global pandemic crisis.

Capri was not included in her father’s estate because nobody could expect the sudden demise of Kobe, who passed away at the age of 41, and the last changes to his trust were applied back in 2017 when his daughter, Bianka, was born.

However, Vanessa was supposedly concerned that in the event of her death, the estate of her family would be separated into two parts instead of three.

Besides, according to the documents, which were recently filed by Kobe’s widow, “The material purpose of the Trust is to provide a fund for Kobe’s wife and daughters of Kobe and Vanessa for their support, care, and maintenance and, at the same time, to provide protection for the Trust’s assets so that the assets will be available for the benefit of Kobe and Vanessa’s daughters, equally, upon Vanessa’s death.”

One person said this: “Be strong God won’t leave you we all have to have faith just know the world is hurting with you the more praying for you and your loving family God can only hear our cry we love you snd your girls and all lives that we lost as a human race we love you, and God will do all he said keep your loving memories to hold you close and dear to them and you.”

This backer shared: “Mr. Bryant loved you with his entire being. Heart, body, and soul.”

The retired basketball player died on January 26, in a helicopter crash that also took the lives of his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and seven other people.

Kobe’s net worth was estimated at $600 million at the time of his passing. He marked basketball in a major way.



