kobe-bryant-tribute:-fans-honor-an-nba-legend

Fans and fellow athletes around the world are paying tribute to Kobe Bryant, the retired NBA star who lost his life in a helicopter crash in January 26, 2020. He was 41.Bryant’s 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others also died in the accident. Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti has announced plans for a public memorial ceremony on February 24, but fans aren’t waiting till then to show their love.Here, a dog named Nonos holds a placard honoring the basketball great outside the Staples Center in Los Angeles. Credit: Ronen Tivony/Barcroft Media/Getty

A woman wears a boot sporting Bryant’s nickname, Black Mamba, during a makeshift memorial outside the Staples Center in Los Angeles. Credit: Ronen Tivony/Barcroft Media/Getty

A new mural honors Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna in Los Angeles. Many such murals, largely by street artists, have been popping up in the city. Credit: Icon Sportswire/Getty

Signage on a Los Angeles Metro train pays tribute to Kobe Bryant on January 31, 2020, just before the first Lakers game since his death. Credit: David McNe /Getty Images

Fans share thoughts on an art installation wall across from Golden 1 Center prior to the Los Angeles Lakers – Sacramento Kings game on February 01, 2020 in Sacramento, California. Credit: Getty Images

A young man in a Bryant jersey looks at a tribute mural by Jorit Agoch in Naples, Italy. Bryant spent part of his childhood in Italy. Credit: Marco Cantile/Getty

Here’s a top view of a basketball court dedicated to the memory of Kobe Bryant in the Montedonzelli district in Naples. Credit: Marco Cantile/Getty

Fans hold up signs remembering Kobe Bryant at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California. Credit: Getty Images

This message was found near the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Friday, January 31, 2020. Credit: MediaNews Group/Getty

LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers wears a finger protector with Kobe Bryant’s #24 during the first half of the game against San Antonio Spurs at Staples Center on February 4, 2020 in Los Angeles. Credit: Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Artist Reza Safa of Corona Del Mar, California, paints a picture of Kobe and Gianna Bryant near the Staples Center. He planned to give the art to the surviving family. Credit: MediaNews Group/Getty

Montrezl Harrell of the Los Angeles Clippers wears shoes in memory of Kobe Bryant during the game against Miami Heat at Staples Center on February 5, 2020 in Los Angeles. Credit: Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Max Homa golfs while wearing a Bryant jersey during the final round of the Waste Management Open on February 2, 2020 in Scottsdale, Arizona. Credit: Getty Images

Here’s more wall art dedicated to Kobe Bryant in the Montedonzelli district in Naples, Italy. Credit: Marco Cantile/Getty

Graffiti is seen in Los Angeles on February 1, 2020. Credit: Getty Images

A fan holds a painting of Kobe Bryant near the Staples Center in Los Angeles. Credit: Barcroft Media/Getty Images

These words appeared on a Los Angeles sidewalk on January 30, 2020. Credit: MediaNews Group/Pasadena Star-Ne

A painter puts finishing touches on Bryant’s jersey number, 24, on the 16th hole during the third round of the Waste Management Phoenix Open on February 1, 2020 in Scottsdale, Arizona. Credit: Ben Jared/Getty

Taiwanese graffiti artist Colasa (right) poses for photos with his Dutch counterpart Fleks in front of their memorial for Kobe Bryant at the Taipei Cinema Park on February 1, 2020. Credit: Sam Yeh/Getty

Derrick Henry (left) opens his jacket to show a Kobe Bryant tribute as he poses with NFL Hall of Fame running back Franco Harris prior to the NFL Honors on February 1, 2020 in Miami. Credit: Icon Sportswire

Jose Ojeda and Eileen Ruelas of San Gabriel, California, watch a pre-game ceremony honoring Kobe Bryant near Staples Center in Los Angeles on January 31, 2020. Credit: MediaNews Group/Getty

Here’s a detailed view of a Nike shoe worn by Jordan Clarkson of the Utah Jazz in memory of Kobe Bryant. He wore the sneakers while playing against the Portland Trail Blazers on February 1, 2020 in Portland, Oregon. Credit: Abbie Parr/Getty Images

Fans honor Kobe Bryant prior to the Los Angeles Lakers – Sacramento Kings game on February 1, 2020 in Sacramento, California. Credit: Getty Images

This Gianna and Kobe Bryant tribute is seen during the Super Bowl LIV pregame at Hard Rock Stadium on February 2, 2020 in Miami Gardens, Florida. Credit: Jeff Kravitz/Getty

A fan wears a Kobe Bryant jersey during the round 18 NBL match between the Illawarra Hawks and the New Zealand Breakers on February 2, 2020 in Wollongong, Australia. Credit: Mark Evans/Getty Images

The Utah Utes wear shirts in memory of Kobe Bryant during a game against the UCLA Bruins on February 2, 2020 in Los Angeles. Credit: Icon Sportswire/Getty

Amber Brown of the Pittsburgh Panthers wears her basketball team’s breast cancer awareness shoes while also honoring to Kobe Bryant and daughter Gigi before a game in in Pennsylvania. Credit: Icon Sportswire/Getty

Carmen Sales, of Northridge, California, and Lusie Velasquez, of Los Angeles, buy Kobe Bryant T-shirts from street vendors outside the Los Angeles Staples Center on February 3, 2020. Credit: MediaNews Group/Getty Images

Flowers are seen near the Staples Center in Los Angeles on February 3, 2020. Credit: MediaNews Group/Getty

Here’s another mural honoring Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna in downtown Los Angeles. Credit: Icon Sportswire/Getty

A Kobe Bryant Nike shoe hangs over a memory board near the Staples Center in Los Angeles on January 31, 2020. Credit: MediaNews Group/Getty Images

UConn Huskies head coach Geno Auriemma wears a Kobe Bryant T-shirt under his sports coat during a February 3, 2020, game in Hartford, Connecticut. Credit: Hartford Courant/Getty

Balloons memorialize Kobe Bryant on February 1, 2020 in Los Angeles. Credit: Getty Images

Fans take pictures of an illustration of Bryant and his daughter during a makeshift memorial in honor of the former NBA star outside the Staples Center in Los Angeles. Credit: Barcroft Media/Getty

Flowers pile up along a mural for Kobe Bryant outside the Staples Center in Los Angeles on February 1, 2020. Credit: Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Prayer beads hang from a fence in front of Staples Center in Los Angeles on February 3, 2020. Credit: MediaNews Group/Getty