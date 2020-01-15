koala-‘drowns’-after-drinking-too-much-water-from-rescuer’s-bottle

Vets are warning animal rescuers to stop giving koalas water from bottles after a little orphan ‘drowned to death’.

Several heart-warming posts have emerged on social media in recent weeks showing Good Samaritans saving thirsty koalas from wildfires that have devastated large swathes of Australia.

But what appears to be an act of kindness can prove fatal for a koala.

Animalia Wildlife Shelter revealed the tragic plight of a koala called Arnie, who was rescued after losing its mother and suffering minor burns.

Despite Arnie’s lucky escape from bushfires in Victoria’s East Gippsland, his fate was sealed by the rescuers when they let him drink from their water bottle.

The shelter wrote on Facebook: ‘They were just trying to help. They didn’t know that it is dangerous for Koala’s to drink this way.

‘They didn’t know that Koala’s usually get most of their water via the gum leaves that they eat and they don’t often drink water, but when they do, they are face down and lapping small amounts with their tongue.

‘They didn’t know that when a Koala holds it head up and takes in too much water, it can easily get in to their lungs and cause aspiration pneumonia, which is usually fatal.

‘This is exactly what happened to little Arnie.

‘Despite a mammoth rescue effort involving all three emergency services and wildlife rescuers he died… more specifically he drowned.

‘It was heartbreaking for everyone involved. That is why we want to share this post. So people can help in the best way possible.’

The shelter advised any rescuer to put a bowl of water on the ground and let the koala drink from it face down.

Currumbin Wildlife Hospital senior vet Michael Pine confirmed how dangerous it can be to pour water down a koala’s throat.

‘Normally healthy koalas don’t drink but the incredibly dry conditions means they will because they aren’t getting enough fluid,’ he told Daily Mail Australia.

‘As long as the koala is lapping and drinking itself that’s fine but forcing it into their mouth – there is a risk that koala could breathe the liquid.’

He also confirmed if water gets into the koala’s lungs it could develop into a fatal bout of pneumonia.