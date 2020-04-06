know-why-you-may-not-see-“guardians-of-galaxy-volume-3”???-here-is-what-happening-behind-the-scenes!!!

Guardians of Galaxy by Marvel studios is a bigger hit. The two volumes of this franchise received a lot of love from the audience. Now, fans are waiting for their third installment. The makers have announced the third installment. But, behind the scenes, the story is different, which puts the future of this volume in doubt.The makers have announced that there will be a third installment for the franchise. According to a report, the production is scheduled to be started in 2020. Things weren’t so difficult at this time. The director James Gunn tweeted that the production of Guardians of Galaxy Volume 3 will be started only when he will finish the editing of The Suicide Squad.After which James Gunn was removed as the director for the installment. James Gunn was fired from the movie because of the old tweet related to child abuse. This brings the movie in trouble. But, later on, he is again hired. Chris Patt now assures the fans that there will be a third installment definitely.The production of Season 3 is not yet started. We can just hope that the production will start soon.There is no official announcement for the release date by makers. Since the production hasn’t started yet, so it is difficult that the volume will be released in 2020. We can expect this volume in 2021 or 2022.Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Karen Gillan, Bradley Cooper, Vin Diesel, and Pom Klementieff are expected to return in the third part also.There is an update regarding the continuation of Guardians of Galaxy. The update is that Volume 3 will be the end of the trilogy, and it is confirmed by the director James Gunn.Recently a fan tweeted James Gunn to have more and more seasons of Guardians of Galaxy. In response to it, James tweeted that this will be the end of the trilogy. So, fans will not see more of it after this third volume.