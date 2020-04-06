know-about-dr-stone-release-date-and-plot

The first season of the Dr stone was released in the year of 2017. The first season was really very much successful and always have a positive reaction.

But the main sad news was there and that is that after 2017 there was no new for the release of the second season. But now the time has come to discuss the second season of Dr stone.

Dr stone is basically a manga animated series. This story is written by Rilchiro Inagaki. The IMDb rating of Dr Stone is 8.2 out of 10 and it also 100% fresh in the rotten tomatoes. All the people really like this series a lot. If you want then you can just watch the whole series in the Crunchyroll.

What is the exact release date of Dr Stone season 2?

The production of the Dr Stone season 2 has been started. But the makers and the creators have not declared the right and exact release date of season 2. But as an assumption, it can be noted that it will be released in 2020 or maybe it can be in the middle of 2020. If there is any update you will get it.

What is the main plot of Dr stone season 2?

In the first part of the show, we have seen that the story revolves around Taiju Oki and Yuruziha Ogawa. They two discovered a big mystery left by Senku’s father in the time capsule. It contains a disk where it is stated the discoveries that they can do in the world. This discovery is only possible if they take down the Tsukasa empire and free all the petrified people. At the middle of the show, we have also experienced the kingdom of science is to only occur the gadgets and to explore the mystery of the petrification of humankind

In season 2 it is possible that the viewers will experience all the sparring between the Kingdom of Science and Tsukasa empire. You will again see Taiju and Yuruziha.