knock-out:-carl-frampton-takes-on-celebrity-mastermind-challenge

Local boxing hero Carl Frampton is reeling after his latest contest – going a couple of rounds on the seventeeth series of Celebrity Mastermind.

The celebrity spin-off of the hit BBC One quiz show, which is now based, filmed and edited in Northern Ireland, began in 2002 as a one-off special but expanded to the current arrangement of 10 episodes, usually broadcast during December and January.

It is hosted by veteran broadcaster John Humphrys, who also hosts the original Mastermind.

The Jackal went head to head with dancer and choreographer Wayne Sleep, BBC journalist Victoria Fritz and television presenter Rav Wilding in an episode which aired on Friday night, in a bid to take home a coveted Mastermind trophy.

With the celebrities’ fees going to charity, Frampton played for the Northern Ireland Council for Integrated Education (NICIE), of which he has been a long-term supporter.

The former two-weight world champion chose Ricky Gervais’ mockumentary-style sitcom The Office (UK) as his specialist subject but got off on the wrong foot, scoring just four points out of a possible eight.

Humphrys quizzed Frampton on his career, suggesting that it was “surely impossible” to “actually enjoy” boxing.

“You know you’re going to be hurt,” said Humphrys.

“I actually enjoy the fighting part,” said the 32-year-old. “It’s like you want to be better than the next man. That’s human nature.

“It’s a bit of macho-ism. I was a quiet kid. I’m short. I was kind of picked on and pushed around.”

When asked by Humphrys if fast reflexes were the most important aspect of the sport, Frampton said: “In professional boxing, it’s a combination of everything; speed; distance; control; power.

“Although it doesn’t look like it, because I’ve only got four points, it’s a thinking man’s game.”

But Humphrys told the boxer, “Your intelligence has nothing to do with the points you score.

“It’s the black chair that’s the real competitor.”

The Tiger’s Bay man scored just nine points overall, having failed to answer questions on constellations, film and Harry Houdini.

It was BBC One’s Fritz that took home the prestigious trophy with a winning score of 15 points.

Songs of Praise presenter Claire McCollum, The Fall star Bronagh Waugh and Dylan Llewellyn, who plays ‘the wee English fella’ James in Derry Girls, have all starred on the latest series of Celebrity Mastermind.

Celebrity Mastermind is available to stream now on BBC iPlayer

Belfast Telegraph Digital