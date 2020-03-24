knives-out-poster-promotes-social-distancing

With a vast amount of the world’s population now in self-isolation, and with social distancing having become a very common phrase and practice, the people behind director Rian Johnson’s latest movie Knives Out have taken to social media to lightheartedly inform people of the importance on not getting too close to people during this coronavirus crisis.

Knives Out: The Social Distancing Cut pic.twitter.com/jtOHnEpV8y — Knives Out (@KnivesOut) March 23, 2020

So reads the caption, which is accompanied by an edited poster for the movie which now depicts Daniel Craig’s investigator Benoit Blanc in the middle with Chris Evans and Ana de Armas’ characters practicing proper social distancing and standing way, way off to the side, almost out of shot. Perhaps, considering the events that unfold in the movie, Blanc is wise to keep his distance regardless of social distancing.

This is, of course, in stark contrast to the original Knives Out poster, which had all of the characters grouped very tightly together. Nowadays, having so many strangers standing that close to one another is a recipe for a COVID-19 disaster, as well as going against government sanctions and advice from the World Health Organization.

The poster is all in good fun but does also convey a very important message during this ongoing pandemic. Promoting social distancing is one of the main directives that has been given to help slow down the spread of the highly infectious coronavirus strain COVID-19. It comes off of the back of a post made last week by the official Knives Out social media account, which shared a clip of Daniel Craig’s Benoit Blanc “gently” requesting that the members of the Thrombey family stay put while he conducts his investigation. Now viewed through the COVID-19 pandemic lens, this clip takes on a new context.

Knives Out is a fun, modern-day murder mystery where everyone is a suspect. When renowned crime novelist Harlan Thrombey is found dead at his estate just after his 85th birthday, the inquisitive and debonair Detective Benoit Blanc is mysteriously enlisted to investigate. From Harlan’s dysfunctional family to his devoted staff, Blanc sifts through a web of red herrings and self-serving lies to uncover the truth behind Harlan’s untimely death. The movie is Rian Johnson’s tribute to the mysteries of Agatha Christie, with the director wanting to make bring the whodunnit genre into the modern era.

The movie features an ensemble cast, including Daniel Craig, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Jamie Lee Curtis, Michael Shannon, Don Johnson, Toni Collette, Lakeith Stanfield, Katherine Langford, Jaeden Martell, and Christopher Plummer.

Knives Out proved to be both a critical and commercial success, currently standing at 97 percent on Rotten Tomatoes and bringing in a box office of $312 million worldwide off a $40 million budget, and thanks to this a sequel was greenlit in February. Daniel Craig is set to reprise the role of Benoit Blanc, but because he’ll be investigating a brand-new mystery, the rest of the cast will be comprised of new faces. This comes to us courtesy of The official Knives Out Twitter account.

Topics: Knives Out