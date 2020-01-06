knives-out-director-rian-johnson-says-he’s-developing-sequel-focusing-on-daniel-craig’s-detective-character-benoit-blanc

Filmmaker Rian Johnson has now confirmed he is developing a sequel to Knives Out, a detective drama featuring an ensemble cast. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the filmmaker spoke about the same at Lionsgate’s pre-Golden Globes, and revealed the new film will centre on Daniel Craig’s Benoit Blanc solving a new mystery.
Johnson added he was keen to go forward with the project ideally next year. THR mentions Lionsgate is yet to greenlight the sequel. Joe Drake, Lionsgate’s chairperson, told the outlet he is eager to read the script.
Daniel Craig in Knives Out. Image from Twitter
Johnson had previously said he wanted to follow the template made famous by iconic author Agatha Christie if he decides to make another film in the whodunit genre.
Knives Out follows a family gathering gone horribly awry after the patriarch’s death leads a master detective to investigate. It also features Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Jamie Lee Curtis, Michael Shannon, Don Johnson, Toni Collette, Lakeith Stanfield, Katherine Langford, Jaeden Martell, and Christopher Plummer.
The film took about $40 million to make, but grossed around $250 million worldwide. Knives Out even earned Golden Globes nominations for Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy, Best Actor – Motion Picture Musical or Comedy for Craig, and Best Actress – Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy for de Armas.
At the Golden Globes red carpet on 5 January, Craig told Ryan Seacrest he would not at all be averse to board another Knives Out film, reports NBC.
The actor will be seen next as James Bond in No Time to Die, his last outing as the British spy. In this Cary Joji Fukunaga directorial, joining Craig will be Rami Malek, Lashana Lynch, his Knives Out co-actor de Armas, and Léa Seydoux among others. No Time to Die is slated to release in India on 8 April.
Updated Date: Jan 06, 2020 15: 20: 14 IST
