“knightfall”-season-3:-release-date,-cast,-plot-details

Knightfall is a historical fiction drama TV series. The series is centered around the Knights Templar of medieval Europe. It is created by Don Handfield and Richard Rayner. The series already has two seasons and there might be a possibility that a third season also gets released.

Knightfall became very popular among the audience with its first two seasons so there is a possibility that it will be followed by a third season. Since there is the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic therefore its production and filming might get delayed. Season three may be releasing in the mid months of 2021.

When season three gets renewed we will be seeing the return of many people from the previous seasons. Tom Cullen will return as Landry, Padraic Delaney will return as Gwain, Simon Merrells will return as Tancrede, Julian Ovenden will return as William De Nogaret, Ed Stoppard will return as King Philip, Sarah Sophie Boussnina will return as Adelina, Tom Forbes will return as Prince Louis, and Mark Hamill will return as Talus.

There are no reports or news regarding the third season or any hints as to what will happen. There are some reports which claim that we will be seeing the show around Pope Clement once again. Him betraying the Knights Templars was definitely a bad move and they won’t be able to forgive him so easily.

Fans were also left wondering about the whereabouts and identity of the Holy Grail. They are expecting an answer for this question in the next season. We will definitely see a lot of twists in the next season.

