knightfall-season-3:-has-the-show-been-renewed?-release-date,-plot,-cast-and-everything-we-know-so-far!

Created by Don Handfield and Richard Rayner, Kinghtfall premiered on the History Channel back in 2017. Nightfall is a historical fantasy drama. The series has two seasons so far.

Fans are largely waiting for the third season, and it’s not a surprise to anyone. The second season concluded last year sometime in May, and since then, fans are wondering if the show has been renewed for a third season for not. So, without any further delay, here is everything we know so far about the third season of Knightfall.

Knightfall Season 3 Release Date

So far, we have no confirmation about the renewal of the show for the third season. No official announcement was made. The viewership for the first two seasons was ki exactly what the creators had hoped. So, whether the show will be renewed or not is still under question. However, in case of a renewal, the show may come out by the mid of this year. But, the COVID-19 lockdown will most likely push back the release date till next year.

Knightfall Season 3 Cast

Most of the original cast members are set to come back for the third season. This means that Tom Cullen as Landry, Jim Carter, Padraic Delaney as Gwain, Simon Merrells as Tancrede, Julian Ovenden as William De Nogaret will be reprising their roles. Also joining them would be Ed Stoppard as King Philip, Sarah Sophie Boussnina as Adelina, Tom Forbes as Prince Louis, and Mark Hamill as Talus.

Knightfall Season 3 Plot

The story follows the Knights Templar and their fall. The third season will likely bring Pope Clemente and the Templars as the main plot following the events of the second season.

The upcoming season will surely be exciting!