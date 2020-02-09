Knifeman arrested outside White House saying he 'wanted to kill Donald Trump'

The latest headlines in your inbox

A man has been arrested outside the White House after he told a US Secret Service officer he wanted to kill Donald Trump, police said.

Roger Hedgpeth, 25, was arrested on Saturday afternoon after threatening to harm the US president, Washington DC’s Metropolitan Police Department reported.

A Secret Service officer was patrolling outside the White House when Hedgepeth allegely approached, saying he was there to “assassinate” Mr Trump.

“I have a knife to do it with,” the 25-year-old said, according to a police report obtained by the Associated Press.

The man was arrested near the White House (Getty Images)

Authorities found a 3.5-inch knife in a sheath on his left hip.

Hedgpeth, of Brandon, Florida, also had an empty pistol holster on his right hip, authorities said.

He was described in the police report as a “critically missing/endangered person as well as a mental health consumer”,

It’s unclear how long Hedgpeth was missing or how he managed to get to Washington, DC.

Hedgpeth was then taken into custody and brought to a hospital for a mental health evaluation, police said.