Knife offences have hit a ten-year high, according to Ministry of Justice (MoJ) figures.

The number of offences for knife and offensive weapons rose by three per cent to 22,286, the highest number since the year ending September 2009 when there were 26,364.

The increase was driven by knife possession offences which hit 14,135, the highest number since figures were first compiled in 2009.

The number of weapons possession offenders jailed rose from 8,050 the previous year to 8,384 in the year ending September 2019, according to the MoJ figures.

However, more than a third of repeat knife offenders also escaped an immediate jail sentence despite laws requiring courts to impose a custodial sentence for anyone convicted of a second or subsequent offence involving possession of a knife or offensive weapon.

According to the MoJ data, 64 per cent of repeat offenders received an immediate prison sentence and a further 18 per cent received a suspended sentence. This is up from 48 per cent who received an immediate jail term in the year to September 2014.

Overall, almost four in ten (38 per cent) of knife and offensive weapon offences resulted in an immediate custodial sentence compared with 23 per cent in the year ending September 2009.