knife-killer-francisco-notarantonio-scraps-with-victim’s-son

A KNIFE killer was involved in a daylight fistfight with the son of the man he stabbed to death.

Traffic on the Falls Road in west Belfast came to a standstill when Francisco Notarantonio, who was jailed for 11 years for the manslaughter of Gerard Devlin, attacked his son Gerard Devlin Jnr.

The pair brawled for over a minute near the City Cemetery before being pulled apart by members of the public.

A witness to the fight described Notarantonio (32) as the aggressor, describing how he got out of a van to attack Devlin (30) who was crossing the road with his girlfriend and kids.

“Franco got out of the van shouting abuse at young Devlin, the two of them then squared up and got stuck into each other,” explained the witness.

“Devlin was pre-occupied with keeping his kids get safe who were walking beside him.”

Onlookers pulled the men apart after they ended up brawling on the pavement. Some drivers even stopped to film the fight, the footage of which is now in the hands of the PSNI.