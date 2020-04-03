KMOX owner Entercom announces ‘significant’ layoffs

Entercom Communications — parent company of five STL stations — will lay off, furlough or cut the pay of a “significant” number of its employees, Inside Radio reported.In STL, Entercom owns KMOX (1120 AM), KNOU (96.3 FM), KYKY (98.1 FM), KFTK (97.1 FM) and KEZK (102.5 FM).Sources said that about 10 off-air employees were in the process of either being furloughed or laid off Thursday at the stations.A list of names of on-air personalities published by Radio Insight did not include any STL personnel.In announcing the move Thursday, Entercom would not provide an exact number of people being laid off or furloughed, but said employees earning more than $50,000 a year would see their salaries reduced by 10% to 20%, Radio Ink reported.Local Entercom employees were told of the pay-cut plan, the sources said.The Philadelphia-based media company said the move was caused by the coronavirus pandemic’s impact on advertising revenue.

