Netflix |

Start Date (Streaming):

November 8, 2019

| PG

Starring:

Bailey Rae Fenderson, Emma Shannon, Evan Agos, Finn Carr, Hailey Hermida, J.K. Simmons, Jaeden Bettencourt, Jason Schwartzman, Joan Cusack, Julian Zane, Kendall Joy Hall, Lucian Perez, Mila Brener, Neda Margrethe Labba, Norm Macdonald, Pierce Pope, Rashida Jones, Sergio Pablos, Sky Alexis, Sydney Brower, Teddy Blum, Tucker Meek, Will Sasso

Summary:

When Jesper (Jason Schwartzman) distinguishes himself as the postal academy’s worst pupil, he’s stationed on a frozen island above the Arctic Circle, the put the feuding locals infrequently trade phrases let by myself letters. Jesper is ready to provide up when he finds an ally in native trainer Alva (Rashida Jones), and discovers Klaus (Oscar winnerWhen Jesper (Jason Schwartzman) distinguishes himself as the postal academy’s worst pupil, he’s stationed on a frozen island above the Arctic Circle, the put the feuding locals infrequently trade phrases let by myself letters. Jesper is ready to provide up when he finds an ally in native trainer Alva (Rashida Jones), and discovers Klaus (Oscar winner J.K. Simmons), a mysterious wood worker who lives by myself in a cabin corpulent of handmade toys. These unlikely friendships return laughter to Smeerensburg, forging a brand recent legacy of beneficiant neighbors, magical lore and stockings hung by the chimney with care. [Netflix]… Extend

Genre(s):

Wander, Comedy, Animation, Household

Rating:

PG

Runtime:

96 min

Circulate On