KL Rahul is the next big thing in cricket. He is one of the finest players in the Indian cricket team and his growth has been massive. His progress has been outstanding and as a batsman and a wicket-keeper. He is often a victim to controversy but that only makes him more popular. The upcoming sensation is ready to mark his mark in cricket. As an opening batsman, he gives the team the right edge to win. He is quite the show to watch. His game is consistent and he continues to be undefeatable.

Jonathan Marc Bairstow is the opener batsman of the England team. A right-hand batsman, he was part of the 2019 World Cup squad that won. Not just a wicket-keeper, an opening batsman as well. He is always looking for ways to beat records and Bairstow set a record in 2016 for the most number of dismissals by any wicket-keeper. He is also the first England cricketer to score three consecutive ODI hundreds which are phenomenal. An all-rounder and quite difficult to beat, the team needs him to win.

Both players have created a huge impact on the field. Both the opening batsmen are important to the team and they set the foundation for the match. Always in terrific form, both make it hard for their competitors. Their extraordinary achievements set them apart. Rahul’s focus and Bairstow’s competitiveness makes them the best of best. Their consistency makes it hard to choose who the best opener is.

