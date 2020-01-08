kitten-helps-mum-by-pumping-her-boob-every-time-she-breastfeeds

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web

When Carley Sercovich gave birth to her first child, he was named Foster, because of his parents’ love for rescuing animals.

They took him home to a home that had become a place where they care for animals before they find a home.

But one tiny kitten became an unlikely helping hand for the new mum.

Ever since Carley, 32, New Orleans, USA, has been feeding Foster, she has been assisted by kitten Doppel.

The tiny kitten has insisted on pawing at and pumping her breast when she is feeding her baby.

Carely said she’s been overwhelmed by the sweet gesture from her feline friend.

She said: ‘It was just too cute not to capture on video.

‘Doppel was one of our first foster kittens and was born around the same time as my son. They were both around 10-weeks-old when I took the video.

Little Foster is now five-months-old but he loves living with all the family’s animals.

Carley shares all their adventures on their Instagram page @fostersfuryfosters.

She’s shown other mums the video of Doppel and they’ve loved it.

She said: ‘The other mums I’ve shown the video too have said how adorable it is.

‘The first time Doppel tried to help me I thought it was very funny and sweet. Because we foster so many animals I cherish these special moments which I remember long after they’ve been adopted.

‘Doppel was always such a sweet and affectionate foster kitten. I was so proud of him for being gentle.’

