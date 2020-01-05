kit-harington-is-presenting-at-golden-globes-alongside-host-of-stars-including-sir-elton-john,-jennifer-lopez-and-jason-momoa

Fans have had to go without seeing Kit Harington on their screens, ever since Game of Thrones came to an end last year, but finally he’ll be making a return to the spotlight at this year’s Golden Globes.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) has announced that Kit, 33, will be among a whole host of stars taking to the stage at the Golden Globes on Sunday night to present an award.

Over the last few days, the HFPA have been revealing who will be presenting via the Golden Globes official Twitter account and it looks like the stage is going to be pretty star-studded, with the likes of Kit, Sir Elton John and Jennifer Lopez handing out gongs.

Gwyneth Paltrow, Helen Mirren, Salma Hayek, Avengers star Chris Evans, Margot Robbie and her Bombshell co-star Charlize Theron are also named in the list of presenters, with Kit being revealed alongside Batman star Christian Bale, Zoe Kravitz and Aquaman’s Jason Momoa.

The HFPA tweeted on 3 January: ‘We have confirmed another batch of presenters for you! Jason Momoa, @ZoeKravitz, Christian Bale, and Kit Harington will take the stage this Sunday. #GoldenGlobes.’

We have confirmed another batch of presenters for you! Jason Momoa, @ZoeKravitz, Christian Bale, and Kit Harington will take the stage this Sunday. #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/IhvThFWjqj — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 3, 2020

This year’s Golden Globes will take place in Los Angeles at the Beverly Hilton, where Ricky Gervais will be hosting the ceremony for the fifth year running.

While it won’t be televised in the UK, British fans will no doubt get to see Kit and his fellow A-listers take to the red carpet via the Golden Globes’ live stream on its official website.

Leading man Kit, who played Jon Snow in Game of Thrones for eight years, is the only star from the iconic HBO series to get a nod at this year’s ceremony, following the show’s huge finale in May last year.

He is up for best performance by an actor in a television series and faces competition from the likes of Rami Malek for Mr. Robot, Brian Cox for Succession, Billy Porter for Pose and Tobias Menzies for The Crown.

Speaking about the nomination, Kit said he felt ‘sad’ for his co-stars who missed out on any recognition. He told The Hollywood Reporter: ‘Obviously I wanted everyone to be nominated.’

‘I feel like they should, as anyone who loves their show and loves their cast and crew would feel and want,’ he said, before adding: ‘I’m happy for my nomination… so I’ll represent the show on my own. I’ll do my best.’





