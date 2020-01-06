kit-harington-is-missing-game-of-thrones-crew-at-golden-globes-2020:-‘i-haven’t-got-my-gang’

Kit Harington admitted that there was missing one key ingredient at the Golden Globes 2020 – his Game Of Thrones co-stars.

The 33-year-old actor earned the one and only nomination for the fantasy series’ final season at the Golden Globes, with the much-loved show ending to a divided opinion.

At the swanky LA ceremony at tonight’s ceremony, Kit was joined by his wife and former co-star Rose Leslie, but was the only member of the cast to appear to represent the show.

It makes a massive change from the previously dominating show, whose cast of dozens were frequent faces at all of the biggest Hollywood bashes.

‘I haven’t got my gang,’ he told E!Online. ‘It’s odd, I haven’t been to these sorts of things without the rest of them around, so I’m a little jealous of the Succession guys.’

Speaking about his public struggle to shake off his character for good, he admitted: ‘It does goes by fast. It was 10 years just like that, and at the same time not like that.

‘It’s this whole period of my life which I feel has been a bit thing to detach from, it’s taken a little while.’

Unfortunately, Kit didn’t take home the gong he was up for – best performance by an actor in a television series – drama.

He was up against Rami Malek for Mr Robot, The Crown’s Tobias Menzies, Billy Porter for Pose and Brian Cox for Succession.

Brian Cox took home the win, immediately apologising to the other nominees for awards ceremonies ‘sucking’.

Kit and Rose dazzled on the carpet in a rare public appearance for the couple, who often keep their marriage away from the limelight.





