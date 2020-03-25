kissing-booth-season-2-exclusive-update:-check-out-release-date,-cast-and-all-other-details-here.-what-will-happen-to-noah-and-elle’s-relationship?

One of the most popular movies among the youth, The Kissing Booth is all set to return back on the screens with its sequel. The show is an American teen comedy drama. The second part is gonna have a lot more excitement for you’ll. Read the full article to know more about the Kissing Booth part 2.

The Kissing Booth is adapted from a book written by Beth Reekles. The book was launched in January, 2020 and it’s title is The Kissing Booth 2 : Going The Distance.

First part of the movie released on 11 Nay, 2018. Most of the viewers of this film has even re-watched it. Undoubtedly, this is a big achievement. However, there’s no official announcement about the release date of part 2. According to our prediction it may hit the screens in Spring 2020.

Yes, Netflix has recently posted a teaser on its official Instagram page. Do watch it if you haven’t yet.

Most of the members from the first season are back for the upcoming one. Joey King and Joel Courtney have already announced the news about their return for the second season, so they are definitely gonna get back. King will be playing Rochelle “Elle” Evans and Courtney will be back as Lee Flynn. Fans are even expecting Jacob Elordi to be back for her role, Noah Flynn.

There’s not much information about the story of the second part. But we do know that the series will mainly focus on the long distance relationship of Elle and Noah and how they manage it.

Stay tuned for further updates regarding the movie.