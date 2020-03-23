Kishore Kumar is a perfect brew of moods whenever singing. Be it happy or sad he has given us too many amazing songs. If having a date and wants to make it a perfect worth memory then the best gift of love you can ever give is for the starter a perfect playlist to match the mood.

What was your perfect date night? A romantic candlelight dinner or just under the starry sky counting the stars and cuddling up or just Netflix and chill. However, it might be but surely it was something special and worth to be remembered right? Well, Kishore Kumar and his songs are perfect ones to have such a night to last a memory.

Roop Tera Mastana,

Yeh Shaam Mastani,

Ek Ajnabee Haseena Se,

Tere Mere Milan Ki Yeh,

O Majhi Re,

Pyar Deewana Hota Hai,