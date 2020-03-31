You need one song and the whole wall breaks and the nostalgia breaks in. And so here are more than just one nostalgic Kishore Kumar tracks that are loved and heard by across all the generations. Why? Because they have always been so pure and had no electronic mix to it. Each song is more unique than the other.

Kishore Kumar knew how to pour his heart out and make the song soaring hit. Each of his songs be it romantic or party or sad they have the element needed present to it. He is the hit machine of the 90s and one such who could never be replaced.

Listening to Kishore Kumar sing some hearty songs we all know they connect to our hearts and could be most relevant when in love. It is our mind with eyes closed we need to ‘feel’ the essence of being in love and where else could you feel that besides listening to music? What could be so pure and straight from the heart?

Here are some soulful tracks from Kishore Kumar’s chartbusters that will be remembered for decades to come and go

Kya Yahi Pyar Hai

Saagar Jaisi Ankhonwali

Aise Na Mujhe

Chalte Chalte

Pal Bhari Ke Liye

Kehdoon Tumhen