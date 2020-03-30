kirk-frost’s-baby-mama,-jasmine-washington,-leaves-nothing-to-the-imagination-in-new-photos-as-rasheeda-frost-gushes-over-strong-marriage

It has been a few years now since Rasheeda Frost and her husband, Kirk Frost, faced the prospect of getting a divorce after he finally confessed to having a love child.

The Love and Hip Hop Atlanta star revealed that he had an affair and a baby with his co-star Jasmine Washington.

The pair had a baby boy named Kannon, and by the looks of things, he is not often with his father. Jasmine seems to have moved and is focusing on herself and her son.

The model has been posting sizzling photos on Instagram with one sexy photo after another. Meanwhile, Rasheeda and Kirk recently celebrated 20 years of marriage, and according to the femcee, the cheating drama made their relationship stronger.

The mom of two said: “I think not only has it made me stronger, but it’s also made our foundation stronger. Being on reality television, sometimes you don’t want to share because you’re embarrassed. But on some real sh-t, everybody’s life isn’t what they [pretend] it is on social media. I’ve met so many people who have been through the same thing and then it turns into a testimony. People say, ‘oh my God, you helped me make it through my situation.’ It was hurtful, painful, and it was devastating. But at the end of the day, I feel like that’s what I was supposed to do. We were supposed to live our life transparently. That’s what we signed up for, and that’s what we did.”

Rasheeda revealed: “I’m going, to be honest with you — a lot of times, people who speak on that could never wear my shoes. A lot of women haven’t even been in a relationship for five minutes, let alone 20 years. So you can’t speak about the decisions that I make.”

The businesswoman went on to say: “At the end of the day, it’s my life. And I never let anybody’s opinion sway me in a direction. All I did is pray and follow my heart. And if nobody likes it, don’t follow me and don’t leave any comments. Something you deal with might be something I wouldn’t deal with, but it’s not for me to tell you what to do.”

She concluded: “One reason our marriage has been able to continue is because he’s made a 360. I went through a real deep, dark period with it, and it wasn’t an easy thing for me. I haven’t always been perfect, and neither has he. We’ve been through our share of a lot of different things, but you’re either going to fight, or you’re going to let it go. That’s just the end of it. We fought for ours.”

Supporters still have their back.



