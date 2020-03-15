Kirk Frost Gets Bashed By Fans Following This Video – Check Out The Reason Here

Kirk Frost shared a video on his social media account in which he’s at work at the Frost Bistro. In the caption, he’s telling fans that he and Rasheeda Frost are at work to stay successful.

People are slamming him because he’s staying too close to a bunch of other people.

As you know, people are supposed to remain at home as much as possible or, at least, to keep a safe distance from one other until this wave of coronavirus outbreak passes.

Here’s Kirk’s video below:

‘You got to work to be successful #atlanta #oldatlanta @polowdadon @themoderncraftsman #ryanglover @rasheeda #amir #davisvsgamboa,’ Kirk captioned his post.

Someone highlighted the fact that Kirk is in a crowd of people instead of staying at home: ‘Avoid large crowds, they say….😆’ and another follower hinted at the very same thing: ‘It doesn’t look like they worried about Coronavirus.’

One follower said: ‘Too many people to damn close to each other,’ and another commenter posted this: ‘@rasheeda your hand looks like you just knocked someone out. 💯💯🍻’

Another commenter wrote: ‘I’m hoping I and my daughters can stop by while we in ATL at the end of the month.’

Someone else posted this: ‘It looks so good 💯I have to make it a Must. to go there, My fellow Gemini Sister, whenever I get a chance to visit My Family in Georgia.’

Another follower also cannot wait to visit the Frost Bistro: ‘From Kansas will be there in July for the family reunion will be there to try it, looks hella good.’

The Frost Bistro is one of Rasheeda and Kirk’s dreams come true. They opened the restaurant back in 2019, and since then, a lot of fans have visited the spot.

They have only great words to say about the food and beverages that are served there.



