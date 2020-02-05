kirk-douglas-dead:-hollywood-legend-and-spartacus-star-dies-aged-103

Kirk Douglas, who was one of the last surviving stars of Hollywood’s Golden Age, has died aged 103.

The Spartacus actor died on Wednesday, his son and acting icon Michael Douglas confirmed as he paid tribute to his Oscar-winning father.

“It is with tremendous sadness that my brothers and I announce that Kirk Douglas left us today at the age of 103,” Michael said.

“To the world, he was a legend, an actor from the golden age of movies who lived well into his golden years, a humanitarian whose commitment to justice and the causes he believed in set a standard for all of us to aspire to.”

The star is survived by his wife of 65 years Anne Buydens and his sons Michael, Joel, and Eric.

As he shared family photos of his father on Instagram, Michael’s tribute continued: “To me and my brothers Joel and Peter he was simply Dad, to Catherine, a wonderful father-in-law, to his grandchildren and great grandchild their loving grandfather, and to his wife Anne, a wonderful husband.”

Douglas was born in New York in 1916 and rose to fame during Hollywood’s “Golden Age”.

He received critical acclaim for his role in the 1960 classic Spartacus.

And he was later nominated for a Best Actor Oscar in 1959 for Champion.

The acting legend also earned two Oscar nominations for producing The Bad and the Beautiful in 1953 and Lust for Life in 1957.

