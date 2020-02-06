kirk-douglas,-actor-of-more-than-60-years,-has-died-at-age-103

Kirk Douglas dies at 103

Legendary Hollywood actor Kirk Douglas has died at 103 years old. The Oscar-nominated actor and producer’s son, actor Michael Douglas, confirmed the news Wednesday evening that his father had been suffering from declining health.

Michael said to him and his brothers Joel and Peter, Kirk Douglas was “simply dad,” but that he had left a legacy. “To the world he was a legend, an actor from the golden age of movies who lived well into his golden years, a humanitarian whose commitment to justice and the causes he believed in set a standard for all of us to aspire to,” he said. “Kirk’s life was well lived, and he leaves a legacy in film that will endure for generations to come, and a history as a renowned philanthropist who worked to aid the public and bring peace to the planet.”Douglas had been nominated three times for Oscars for “Champion,” “The Bad and the Beautiful” and “Lust for Life.” He eventually earned an honorary award in 1995 for “50 years as a creative and moral force” in the movie industry, according to the Academy.

Actor Kirk Douglas is seen May 12, 1979.

