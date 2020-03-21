Kings XI Punjab based on Mohali, Punjab and jointly owned by Mohit Burman, Ness Wadia, Preity Zinta, and Karan Paul. The team has been no stranger to controversy but has always come back better and stronger. The competitive spirit of the team sets them apart. KL Rahul is the current captain of Kings XI Punjab and they have been gearing up for the battle already. Ready to bring their A-game on and bring the trophy home, the team is determined. The fans of Kings XI and mainly, Rahul are excited to watch them play.

Royal Challengers Bangalore is one of the teams which have been favourites since the first season. The team has a great batting unit but never been able to make it to the finals. The disappointed captain, Virat Kohli is ready to battle it with a comeback so strong. The underdogs are ready to catch up and leave their mark. The team has often been a victim of trolls despite being the strongest team. The team has been preparing hard and more determined to bring the trophy home this time.

IPL brings a lot of excitement for the fans of their favourite teams. As everyone is geared up for the new season, the fans have placed bets on their favourites. The two teams being the underdogs are ready to battle it out. They are ready to change the game and it would be interesting to watch the two captain-friends battle on the field. Who do you think is your favourite is?

