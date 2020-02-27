kings-xi-punjab-buy-cpl-franchise-st-lucia-zouks

Kings XI Punjab Buy CPL Franchise St Lucia Zouks

Sports
John koli0

KXIP co-owner Mohit Burman at the press conference after signing the deal with St Lucia Zouks. © Twitter

The owners of Kings XI Punjab have bought a Caribbean Premier League side, becoming the second Indian Premier League club to own a Twenty20 franchise in the West Indies. Punjab took over St Lucia Zouks, led by former West Indies captain Darren Sammy, on Monday. In 2015 the Kolkata Knight Riders purchased Trinidad and Tobago.”We are excited at the opportunity to invest in one of the most exciting sporting tournaments in the world, and we have been impressed by the vibrancy of CPL over the last seven years,” Punjab co-owner Mohit Burman said on a St Lucia Zouks media release.The eighth edition of the CPL will be held from August 19 to September 26.

Related Posts

“india,-pakistan-can-trade-aloo-pyaaz,-why-not-play-cricket?”:-shoaib-akhtar

“India, Pakistan Can Trade Aloo-Pyaaz, Why Not Play Cricket?”: Shoaib Akhtar

John koli
bushfire-bash-ponting-xi-vs-gilchrist-xi:-when-and-where-to-watch-live-telecast,-live-streaming

Bushfire Bash Ponting XI vs Gilchrist XI: When and Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming

John koli
new-zealand-vs-india:-kyle-jamieson-pleased-with-“surreal”-debut-against-india

New Zealand vs India: Kyle Jamieson Pleased With “Surreal” Debut Against India

John koli

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *