kings-of-leon-unveil-black-and-white-video-for-new-acoustic-song-‘going-nowhere’

Kings of Leon have unveiled a video for their new song, “Going Nowhere.” Directed by Casey McGrath, the black-and-white clip was shot live from Nashville, Tennessee and they released it on Tuesday.

The visual features band frontman Caleb Followill. He is seen sitting on the arm of a couch as he’s filmed with his back to the camera while he is alone performing the reflective ballad on acoustic guitar. The minimalistic backdrop and setting befits the song’s of-the-moment longing themes of yearning to be with someone while looking forward to better days. “I’m going nowhere/If you’ve got the time/And it’s a long, hard road/’til I can get to you,” Followill sings. “And I’ll be holding on/Hoping the sun comes shining through.”

“Stay safe. Stay home. We will see you as soon as we can,” the band captioned the video. Kings of Leon are currently scheduled for a handful of European tour dates over the summer. On September 25th, the band is also slated to headline Ohana Festival, which runs September 25th-27th, at Doheny State Beach in Dana Point, California. Kings of Leon released their seventh studio album, Walls, in 2016.