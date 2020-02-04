kings-of-leon-uk-tour-2020:-finsbury-park-gig-confirmed-with-courteeners,-inhaler-and-more

Going Out in London Discover

Kings of Leon will play a huge headline show in north London this summer.

The Nashville band will return to the capital for their first show in the city in three years when they appear in Finsbury Park on June 28.

Support will come from Courteeners, Cage The Elephant, Inhaler, Soccer Mommy and the Big Moon, with more artists to be announced soon. The acts will be spread across two stages.

It’s the latest Finsbury Park concert to be announced in recent weeks, with The 1975 also set to take over the green space in July. They’ll be joined by Charli XCX, Clairo, Phoebe Bridgers and more on the day.

Elsewhere, Kings of Leon have confirmed details of a short UK tour, which will take in Newcastle Utilita Arena and Leeds First Direct Arena.

How to get tickets to see Kings of Leon in Finsbury Park

Tickets will go on sale at 9am on Friday February 7, with prices starting at £69.50. They will be available to buy here.

Kings of Leon UK 2020 tour dates

June 28 — Finsbury Park, London

July 7 — Utilita Arena, Newcastle

July 8 — First Direct Arena, Leeds