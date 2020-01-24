kings-of-leon-star-jared-followill-and-wife-welcome-baby-daughter:-‘and-then-my-life-began’

Kings of Leon star Jared Followill and his wife Martha have welcomed a baby daughter.

Congrats, guys!

The pair have named the tot, who was born on 21 January 2020, Adeline, with Jared announcing the happy news on Instagram.

Sharing a snap of the little one’s foot, the star captioned the adorable photo: ‘And then my life began… Adeline James Followill 1/21/20.’

So sweet!

Jared and Martha tied the knot in 2012, announcing they were expecting in 2019, when Martha shared an adorable snap of the pair’s dog, with a What To Expect When You’re Expecting book open.

‘We’re ALL getting ready for January 2020 around here!’ she wrote.

Meanwhile, Jared previously opened up to The Standard about how he and his band mates partying days are behind them.

‘Partying can be so much fun but the hangovers will be so bad and you can’t really work that way,’ he explained. ‘It makes the concerts harder.’

We can only imagine!

‘We’ve reeled things in and often now our wives come on the road, which is cool. It keeps you sane and not lonely,’ he continued.

‘It is a big difference and feels a lot better. It improves the shows and makes those times when we do party far more special.’

Kings of Leon are best known for their hits Sex On Fire, Use Somebody and King of the Rodeo.

Also comprised of Jared’s brothers Caleb, Nathan and their cousin Matthew, the guys are the recipients of four Grammy Awards and have sold 60 million records worldwide.

Definitely not a bad family to be born into!





Got a showbiz story? If you’ve got a celebrity story, video or pictures get in touch with the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us celebtips@metro.co.uk, calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our Submit Stuff page – we’d love to hear from you.

MORE: Kings Of Leon have a cunning way of explaining Sex On Fire to their kids

MORE: Kings Of Leon’s Caleb Followill says Harry Styles and drummer Nathan have a ‘strange relationship’





