king’s-college-becomes-university-in-the-world-to-formally-end-‘cruel’-mouse-swimming-tests

Scientists at King’s College London have become the first university in the world to formally end ‘cruel’ mouse swimming tests, following campaigns by animal rights charities.

In the widely discredited test, small animals are placed in inescapable beakers filled with water and made to swim to keep from drowning, in experiments designed to evaluate antidepressant drugs.

The more time that an animal swims – trying to survive – is thought to be an indicator that the drugs are working, as depression brings hopelessness, despair and a desire to give up.

Yet the test has been heavily criticised by academics who argue that floating is not a sign of depression but rather a positive indicator of learning because the mouse is saving energy and adapting to a new environment.

And crucially, the test has been shown to be a poor predictor of whether a drug will work to treat depression in humans.